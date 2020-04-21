Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI), The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.69.

The shares of the company added by 15.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.70 while ending the day at $0.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -1735.89% decline from the average session volume which is 88550.0 shares. NMCI had ended its last session trading at $0.75. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 NMCI 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $2.55.

The Navios Maritime Containers L.P. generated 18.11 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. It started the day trading at $12.97 and traded between $12.24 and $12.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GEO’s 50-day SMA is 14.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.85. The stock has a high of $24.03 for the year while the low is $9.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.74%, as 2.31M NMCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.95% of The GEO Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.80, while the P/B ratio is 1.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 823,107 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,663,139 shares of GEO, with a total valuation of $239,103,770. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $165,777,693 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its The GEO Group Inc. shares by 5.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,322,944 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 283,366 shares of The GEO Group Inc. which are valued at $64,726,999. In the same vein, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its The GEO Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,976,570 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,313,367 shares and is now valued at $64,610,543. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of The GEO Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.