Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

The shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $88 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Centene Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Outperform the CNC stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2020. That day the Bernstein set price target on the stock to $103. Deutsche Bank was of a view that CNC is Buy in its latest report on September 12, 2019. Citigroup thinks that CNC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 69.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $81.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $68.16 while ending the day at $68.42. During the trading session, a total of 4.77 million shares were traded which represents a 30.72% incline from the average session volume which is 6.89 million shares. CNC had ended its last session trading at $71.29. Centene Corporation currently has a market cap of $38.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.56, with a beta of 0.78. Centene Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CNC 52-week low price stands at $41.62 while its 52-week high price is $74.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Centene Corporation generated 12.12 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -90.41%. Centene Corporation has the potential to record 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 25, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) is now rated as Neutral. Ascendiant Capital Markets also rated OPTT as Initiated on May 09, 2013, with its price target of $5 suggesting that OPTT could surge by 93.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.33% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.7999 and traded between $0.392 and $0.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPTT’s 50-day SMA is 0.5217 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1698. The stock has a high of $2.99 for the year while the low is $0.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 160355.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.53%, as 204,501 CNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.21% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 215.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AWM Investment Co., Inc. sold more OPTT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling -17,277 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 211,891 shares of OPTT, with a total valuation of $77,764.

Following these latest developments, around 0.15% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.