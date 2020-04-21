Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP), CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

The shares of Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $94 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boston Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Buy the BXP stock while also putting a $145 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $152. JP Morgan was of a view that BXP is Neutral in its latest report on December 18, 2019. Goldman thinks that BXP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 156.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $128.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.25% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $91.34 while ending the day at $91.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a 8.73% incline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. BXP had ended its last session trading at $95.50. Boston Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $15.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.96, with a beta of 1.21. BXP 52-week low price stands at $77.21 while its 52-week high price is $147.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.02%. Boston Properties Inc. has the potential to record 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $0.61 and traded between $0.4457 and $0.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCLP's 50-day SMA is 1.1758 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4060. The stock has a high of $3.98 for the year while the low is $0.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 510422.66 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.04%, as 454,072 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.99% of CSI Compressco LP shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 131.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more CCLP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -82,061 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,451,670 shares of CCLP, with a total valuation of $3,543,586. Merced Capital LP meanwhile bought more CCLP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,440,742 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wells Fargo Bank, NA (Private Ban… decreased its CSI Compressco LP shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of CSI Compressco LP which are valued at $812,500. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of CSI Compressco LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.