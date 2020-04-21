Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

The shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 3D Systems Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on January 28, 2020, to Neutral the DDD stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on January 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. JP Morgan was of a view that DDD is Underweight in its latest report on August 08, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that DDD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.97.

The shares of the company added by 4.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.26 while ending the day at $7.77. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a 24.81% incline from the average session volume which is 2.58 million shares. DDD had ended its last session trading at $7.45. 3D Systems Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 DDD 52-week low price stands at $5.20 while its 52-week high price is $12.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The 3D Systems Corporation generated 133.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1900.0%. 3D Systems Corporation has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Telsey Advisory Group also rated CHS as Reiterated on August 29, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that CHS could surge by 64.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.23% to reach $3.34/share. It started the day trading at $1.28 and traded between $1.15 and $1.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHS’s 50-day SMA is 2.5736 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.4125. The stock has a high of $5.14 for the year while the low is $0.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.84%, as 13.08M DDD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.80% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CHS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 636,349 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,010,992 shares of CHS, with a total valuation of $23,234,180. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,338,909 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Chico’s FAS Inc. shares by 0.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,845,690 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -19,717 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc. which are valued at $12,700,940. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Chico’s FAS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 509,700 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,925,000 shares and is now valued at $11,513,250. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Chico’s FAS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.