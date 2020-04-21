2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG), Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

The shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Koninklijke Philips N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2017. Natixis Bleichroeder was of a view that PHG is Neutral in its latest report on June 21, 2017. Societe Generale thinks that PHG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.39.

The shares of the company added by 4.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $42.52 while ending the day at $42.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a -18.02% decline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. PHG had ended its last session trading at $41.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V. currently has a market cap of $38.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.36, with a beta of 1.04. Koninklijke Philips N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 PHG 52-week low price stands at $30.50 while its 52-week high price is $50.78.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.13%. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has the potential to record 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.43% to reach $3.94/share. It started the day trading at $0.2314 and traded between $0.205 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTE’s 50-day SMA is 0.5699 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1349. The stock has a high of $2.32 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.76%, as 20.94M PHG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.84% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.82% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Baytex Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.