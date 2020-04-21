2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

The shares of ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ChromaDex Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2019, to Buy the CDXC stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on September 25, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Rodman & Renshaw was of a view that CDXC is Buy in its latest report on January 03, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.77.

The shares of the company added by 11.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.87 while ending the day at $4.16. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a -380.39% decline from the average session volume which is 342840.0 shares. CDXC had ended its last session trading at $3.74. ChromaDex Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CDXC 52-week low price stands at $2.50 while its 52-week high price is $4.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ChromaDex Corporation generated 18.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -36.36%. ChromaDex Corporation has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Morgan Stanley also rated BWA as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that BWA could surge by 28.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.41% to reach $35.56/share. It started the day trading at $26.615 and traded between $25.46 and $25.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BWA’s 50-day SMA is 27.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.22. The stock has a high of $46.60 for the year while the low is $17.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.52%, as 13.96M CDXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.79% of BorgWarner Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.87, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BWA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 191,852 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,421,386 shares of BWA, with a total valuation of $546,409,177. Diamond Hill Capital Management, … meanwhile sold more BWA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $270,327,588 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BorgWarner Inc. shares by 3.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,865,457 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 362,616 shares of BorgWarner Inc. which are valued at $264,791,187. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BorgWarner Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 118,469 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,082,929 shares and is now valued at $221,350,980. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of BorgWarner Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.