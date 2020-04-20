Two Stocks To Tuck Away: The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC), Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

The shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $114 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 178. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that PNC is Outperform in its latest report on December 09, 2019. Odeon thinks that PNC is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.00.

The shares of the company added by 12.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $94.12 while ending the day at $101.50. During the trading session, a total of 3.9 million shares were traded which represents a -29.17% decline from the average session volume which is 3.02 million shares. PNC had ended its last session trading at $90.54. PNC 52-week low price stands at $79.41 while its 52-week high price is $161.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.95 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -47.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $140. Piper Sandler also rated CB as Upgrade on April 06, 2020, with its price target of $131 suggesting that CB could surge by 19.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $111.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.11% to reach $148.29/share. It started the day trading at $120.00 and traded between $114.05 and $118.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CB’s 50-day SMA is 131.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 148.26. The stock has a high of $167.74 for the year while the low is $87.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.80%, as 4.01M PNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.89% of Chubb Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 195,972 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,879,081 shares of CB, with a total valuation of $4,119,024,557. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more CB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,107,786,983 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Chubb Limited shares by 14.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,341,203 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,945,784 shares of Chubb Limited which are valued at $2,606,978,963. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Chubb Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 293,709 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 21,929,721 shares and is now valued at $2,449,330,538. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Chubb Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.