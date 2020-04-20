Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX), KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

The shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $65 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tempur Sealy International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 24, 2019, to Hold the TPX stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on February 15, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Guggenheim was of a view that TPX is Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that TPX is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $66.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.67.

The shares of the company added by 7.69% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $42.23 while ending the day at $43.95. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a 24.61% incline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. TPX had ended its last session trading at $40.81. Tempur Sealy International Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.56, with a beta of 1.89. Tempur Sealy International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TPX 52-week low price stands at $22.00 while its 52-week high price is $100.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tempur Sealy International Inc. generated 64.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.58%. Tempur Sealy International Inc. has the potential to record 3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated KBH as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that KBH could surge by 24.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.80% to reach $27.93/share. It started the day trading at $21.74 and traded between $20.56 and $21.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KBH’s 50-day SMA is 26.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.85. The stock has a high of $40.51 for the year while the low is $9.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.56%, as 3.99M TPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.45% of KB Home shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.64, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more KBH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -286,609 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,874,085 shares of KBH, with a total valuation of $178,720,939. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KBH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $148,095,811 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its KB Home shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,853,538 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,380 shares of KB Home which are valued at $51,649,038. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its KB Home shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,329 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,753,043 shares and is now valued at $49,830,078. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of KB Home stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.