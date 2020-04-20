Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE), MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

The shares of Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2018. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inspired Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.08.

The shares of the company added by 6.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.03 while ending the day at $2.12. During the trading session, a total of 2.43 million shares were traded which represents a -13112.94% decline from the average session volume which is 18360.0 shares. INSE had ended its last session trading at $1.99. INSE 52-week low price stands at $1.87 while its 52-week high price is $9.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Inspired Entertainment Inc. generated 29.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.62%. Inspired Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.04% to reach $33.33/share. It started the day trading at $24.79 and traded between $23.51 and $24.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGP’s 50-day SMA is 25.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.36. The stock has a high of $34.37 for the year while the low is $11.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.38%, as 4.57M INSE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.03% of MGM Growth Properties LLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.21, while the P/B ratio is 1.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more MGP shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 2,068,355 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,095,001 shares of MGP, with a total valuation of $262,618,674. Zimmer Partners LP meanwhile bought more MGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $157,480,463 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MGM Growth Properties LLC shares by 27.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,477,883 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,387,537 shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC which are valued at $153,331,491. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its MGM Growth Properties LLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 70,922 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,631,508 shares and is now valued at $133,297,794. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of MGM Growth Properties LLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.