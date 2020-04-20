Two Stocks To Tuck Away: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

The shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $16 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EPR Properties, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Buy the EPR stock while also putting a $77 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $84. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. JP Morgan was of a view that EPR is Neutral in its latest report on December 19, 2018. Raymond James thinks that EPR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.38.

The shares of the company added by 7.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $24.25 while ending the day at $24.58. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a -53.27% decline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. EPR had ended its last session trading at $22.88. EPR Properties currently has a market cap of $1.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.07, with a beta of 1.30. EPR 52-week low price stands at $12.56 while its 52-week high price is $80.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.94%. EPR Properties has the potential to record 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.61% to reach $226.13/share. It started the day trading at $24.69 and traded between $23.38 and $23.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MOMO’s 50-day SMA is 25.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.44. The stock has a high of $39.42 for the year while the low is $18.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.45%, as 4.65M EPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of Momo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.74, while the P/B ratio is 2.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more MOMO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -57,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,352,403 shares of MOMO, with a total valuation of $289,613,621. J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt… meanwhile bought more MOMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $252,264,395 worth of shares.

Similarly, Prime Capital Management Co. Ltd. decreased its Momo Inc. shares by 3.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,228,337 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -163,603 shares of Momo Inc. which are valued at $113,402,630. Following these latest developments, around 4.28% of Momo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.