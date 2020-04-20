Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

The shares of Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Principal Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2019, to Sell the PFG stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that PFG is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that PFG is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 61.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.87.

The shares of the company added by 6.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.91 while ending the day at $30.53. During the trading session, a total of 2.23 million shares were traded which represents a -11.45% decline from the average session volume which is 2.0 million shares. PFG had ended its last session trading at $28.63. Principal Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.53, with a beta of 1.54. PFG 52-week low price stands at $23.31 while its 52-week high price is $60.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.42%. Principal Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $144. Evercore ISI also rated UNP as Initiated on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $174 suggesting that UNP could surge by 7.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $143.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.10% to reach $161.69/share. It started the day trading at $150.85 and traded between $147.61 and $149.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNP’s 50-day SMA is 152.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 166.85. The stock has a high of $188.96 for the year while the low is $105.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.23%, as 8.24M PFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.22% of Union Pacific Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.88, while the P/B ratio is 5.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more UNP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -404,329 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,719,131 shares of UNP, with a total valuation of $8,281,746,236. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more UNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,349,643,700 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Union Pacific Corporation shares by 1.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,317,015 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -402,631 shares of Union Pacific Corporation which are valued at $4,275,911,796. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Union Pacific Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 490,827 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,518,543 shares and is now valued at $3,034,975,305. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Union Pacific Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.