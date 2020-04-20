Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII), Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

The shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oceaneering International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Bernstein was of a view that OII is Underperform in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Goldman thinks that OII is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.68.

The shares of the company added by 19.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.97 while ending the day at $3.49. During the trading session, a total of 2.53 million shares were traded which represents a -17.69% decline from the average session volume which is 2.15 million shares. OII had ended its last session trading at $2.91. Oceaneering International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 OII 52-week low price stands at $2.01 while its 52-week high price is $21.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oceaneering International Inc. generated 373.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 900.0%. Oceaneering International Inc. has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Barclays also rated RCUS as Initiated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that RCUS could down by -25.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.71% to reach $22.33/share. It started the day trading at $36.33 and traded between $27.37 and $28.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCUS’s 50-day SMA is 14.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.09. The stock has a high of $31.00 for the year while the low is $6.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 948160.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.01%, as 729,989 OII shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 426.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 76.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 168.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 246.18% over the last six months.

This move now sees The BVF Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,579,023 shares of RCUS, with a total valuation of $49,676,839. Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… meanwhile bought more RCUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,950,787 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares by 3.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,425,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 89,407 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $33,659,416. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,988 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,368,653 shares and is now valued at $18,996,904. Following these latest developments, around 29.01% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.