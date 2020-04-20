Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

The shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $29 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. Cowen was of a view that MPC is Market Perform in its latest report on January 27, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that MPC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $48.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.94.

The shares of the company added by 15.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.42 while ending the day at $25.45. During the trading session, a total of 12.61 million shares were traded which represents a -17.2% decline from the average session volume which is 10.76 million shares. MPC had ended its last session trading at $21.95. Marathon Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MPC 52-week low price stands at $15.26 while its 52-week high price is $69.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marathon Petroleum Corporation generated 1.53 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.77%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) is now rated as Perform. Craig Hallum also rated WIFI as Reiterated on March 03, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that WIFI could surge by 43.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.13% to reach $20.69/share. It started the day trading at $12.66 and traded between $11.35 and $11.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WIFI’s 50-day SMA is 11.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.08. The stock has a high of $24.95 for the year while the low is $6.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.74%, as 3.89M MPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.18% of Boingo Wireless Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 931.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.63% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WIFI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 66,036 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,652,377 shares of WIFI, with a total valuation of $38,751,720. Handelsbanken Fonder AB meanwhile bought more WIFI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,697,868 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Boingo Wireless Inc. shares by 3.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,098,396 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -125,861 shares of Boingo Wireless Inc. which are valued at $32,873,982. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Boingo Wireless Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 113,253 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,996,482 shares and is now valued at $31,792,674. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Boingo Wireless Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.