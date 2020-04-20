Ride Out The Next Market Storm With HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH)

The shares of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $148 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HubSpot Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. Piper Jaffray was of a view that HUBS is Overweight in its latest report on November 26, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that HUBS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 230.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $172.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.19.

The shares of the company added by 7.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $141.13 while ending the day at $146.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -18.62% decline from the average session volume which is 873990.0 shares. HUBS had ended its last session trading at $136.03. HubSpot Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 HUBS 52-week low price stands at $90.83 while its 52-week high price is $207.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HubSpot Inc. generated 275.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1500.0%. HubSpot Inc. has the potential to record -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on August 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) is now rated as Outperform. Barclays also rated WH as Initiated on July 02, 2019, with its price target of $72 suggesting that WH could surge by 29.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.56% to reach $49.44/share. It started the day trading at $36.71 and traded between $34.87 and $35.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WH’s 50-day SMA is 41.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.34. The stock has a high of $63.66 for the year while the low is $14.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.38%, as 2.78M HUBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.63, while the P/B ratio is 2.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -13,941 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,041,157 shares of WH, with a total valuation of $284,886,857. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $249,597,170 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 12.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,493,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 390,294 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $110,066,762. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 85,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,224,500 shares and is now valued at $101,603,995. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.