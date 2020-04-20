Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

The shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $10 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Neutral the GPMT stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on August 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20.50. JP Morgan was of a view that GPMT is Neutral in its latest report on January 16, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that GPMT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 186.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.17.

The shares of the company added by 8.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.67 while ending the day at $4.98. During the trading session, a total of 2.12 million shares were traded which represents a -18.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.79 million shares. GPMT had ended its last session trading at $4.60. GPMT 52-week low price stands at $1.74 while its 52-week high price is $19.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.25%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $270. Citigroup also rated EW as Initiated on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $252 suggesting that EW could surge by 5.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $217.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.01% to reach $242.90/share. It started the day trading at $228.68 and traded between $221.34 and $228.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EW’s 50-day SMA is 205.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 219.83. The stock has a high of $247.64 for the year while the low is $154.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.23%, as 3.05M GPMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.48% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.18, while the P/B ratio is 11.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 98,168 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,901,051 shares of EW, with a total valuation of $2,999,256,240. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,134,432,785 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,916,931 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 121,185 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation which are valued at $1,681,911,525. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 422,072 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,891,828 shares and is now valued at $1,488,556,597. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.