Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC), Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

The shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on September 27, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ellington Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sandler O’Neill advised investors in its research note published on December 06, 2017, to Buy the EFC stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2017. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on February 24, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17.50. Maxim Group was of a view that EFC is Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2016. Deutsche Bank thinks that EFC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 09, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 206.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.98.

The shares of the company added by 8.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.39 while ending the day at $9.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a 26.47% incline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. EFC had ended its last session trading at $9.20. Ellington Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $447.6 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.57, with a beta of 1.73. EFC 52-week low price stands at $3.24 while its 52-week high price is $19.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.27%. Ellington Financial Inc. has the potential to record 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. SunTrust also rated EXEL as Initiated on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $31 suggesting that EXEL could surge by 20.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.91% to reach $24.46/share. It started the day trading at $19.47 and traded between $18.78 and $19.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXEL’s 50-day SMA is 18.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.43. The stock has a high of $23.07 for the year while the low is $13.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.99%, as 17.78M EFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.00% of Exelixis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.08, while the P/B ratio is 3.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.89% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EXEL shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,081,288 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,531,932 shares of EXEL, with a total valuation of $508,539,869. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EXEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $480,898,945 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Exelixis Inc. shares by 20.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,953,926 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,104,330 shares of Exelixis Inc. which are valued at $309,166,606. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Exelixis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.