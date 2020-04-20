Ride Out The Next Market Storm With East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

The shares of East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of East West Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Equal Weight the EWBC stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $53. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Raymond James was of a view that EWBC is Underperform in its latest report on October 08, 2019. Raymond James thinks that EWBC is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.42.

The shares of the company added by 9.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.525 while ending the day at $28.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a 30.92% incline from the average session volume which is 1.97 million shares. EWBC had ended its last session trading at $25.47. East West Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.76, with a beta of 1.78. EWBC 52-week low price stands at $22.55 while its 52-week high price is $52.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.38%. East West Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. B. Riley FBR also rated UAA as Upgrade on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that UAA could surge by 24.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.46% to reach $13.08/share. It started the day trading at $10.14 and traded between $9.72 and $9.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAA’s 50-day SMA is 12.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.56. The stock has a high of $27.72 for the year while the low is $7.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.46%, as 26.17M EWBC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.85% of Under Armour Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 48.52, while the P/B ratio is 2.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more UAA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -188,788 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,078,626 shares of UAA, with a total valuation of $194,134,145. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more UAA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $139,651,239 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by 41.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,734,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,755,077 shares of Under Armour Inc. which are valued at $117,285,979. In the same vein, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,010,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,765,400 shares and is now valued at $99,149,334. Following these latest developments, around 0.33% of Under Armour Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.