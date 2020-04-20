Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

The shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $36 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diamondback Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Outperform the FANG stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. SunTrust was of a view that FANG is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that FANG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 116.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.28.

The shares of the company added by 12.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $28.27 while ending the day at $31.52. During the trading session, a total of 5.51 million shares were traded which represents a -16.72% decline from the average session volume which is 4.72 million shares. FANG had ended its last session trading at $28.03. Diamondback Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.67, with a beta of 1.76. Diamondback Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 FANG 52-week low price stands at $14.55 while its 52-week high price is $114.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Diamondback Energy Inc. generated 128.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.98%. Diamondback Energy Inc. has the potential to record 2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DZ Bank published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $360. Even though the stock has been trading at $377.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.25% to reach $434.12/share. It started the day trading at $402.45 and traded between $384.83 and $401.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LMT’s 50-day SMA is 372.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 383.43. The stock has a high of $442.53 for the year while the low is $266.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.33%, as 2.78M FANG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.99% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.29, while the P/B ratio is 36.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold more LMT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. selling -188,742 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,328,635 shares of LMT, with a total valuation of $14,686,240,833. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,550,295,300 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Lockheed Martin Corporation shares by 0.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,955,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 96,435 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation which are valued at $5,747,018,594. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lockheed Martin Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 83,275 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,193,651 shares and is now valued at $4,471,988,006. Following these latest developments, around 0.07% of Lockheed Martin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.