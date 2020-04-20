Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

The shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $15 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Univar Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Equal Weight the UNVR stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2019. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on September 21, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Berenberg was of a view that UNVR is Buy in its latest report on September 04, 2018. Berenberg thinks that UNVR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.99.

The shares of the company added by 8.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.515 while ending the day at $11.92. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a 7.24% incline from the average session volume which is 2.37 million shares. UNVR had ended its last session trading at $11.03. Univar Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 UNVR 52-week low price stands at $6.40 while its 52-week high price is $24.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Univar Solutions Inc. generated 330.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.79%. Univar Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.95% to reach $73.01/share. It started the day trading at $62.79 and traded between $60.50 and $61.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALB’s 50-day SMA is 71.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.76. The stock has a high of $99.40 for the year while the low is $48.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.76%, as 13.66M UNVR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.93% of Albemarle Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 59,286 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,701,534 shares of ALB, with a total valuation of $715,985,472. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more ALB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $480,206,278 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Albemarle Corporation shares by 2.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,469,623 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 213,238 shares of Albemarle Corporation which are valued at $421,062,649. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Albemarle Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 71,750 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,798,130 shares and is now valued at $326,840,588. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Albemarle Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.