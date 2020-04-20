Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP), Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

The shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Plains GP Holdings L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Equal Weight the PAGP stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on March 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PAGP is Neutral in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that PAGP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.80.

The shares of the company added by 17.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.73 while ending the day at $7.63. During the trading session, a total of 6.71 million shares were traded which represents a -48.39% decline from the average session volume which is 4.52 million shares. PAGP had ended its last session trading at $6.52. Plains GP Holdings L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PAGP 52-week low price stands at $3.04 while its 52-week high price is $25.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Plains GP Holdings L.P. generated 84.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -253.85%. Plains GP Holdings L.P. has the potential to record 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 31, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.70. Maxim Group also rated SNGX as Reiterated on August 14, 2017, with its price target of $5 suggesting that SNGX could surge by 69.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.81% to reach $4.75/share. It started the day trading at $1.53 and traded between $1.42 and $1.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNGX’s 50-day SMA is 2.2095 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4774. The stock has a high of $3.54 for the year while the low is $0.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 421931.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.87%, as 316,997 PAGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.08% of Soligenix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 802.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 62.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ACT Capital Management LLLP sold more SNGX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ACT Capital Management LLLP selling -111,001 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,221,499 shares of SNGX, with a total valuation of $2,052,118.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Soligenix Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 765,672 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Soligenix Inc. which are valued at $1,286,329. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Soligenix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 41,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 311,191 shares and is now valued at $522,801. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Soligenix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.