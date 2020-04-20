Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

The shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $67 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Phillips 66, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the PSX stock while also putting a $73 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $68. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Cowen was of a view that PSX is Outperform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Barclays thinks that PSX is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 122.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $83.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.15.

The shares of the company added by 11.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $54.64 while ending the day at $59.53. During the trading session, a total of 5.6 million shares were traded which represents a -21.67% decline from the average session volume which is 4.6 million shares. PSX had ended its last session trading at $53.53. Phillips 66 currently has a market cap of $27.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.76, with a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 PSX 52-week low price stands at $40.04 while its 52-week high price is $119.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Phillips 66 generated 1.61 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 74.03%. Phillips 66 has the potential to record 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. H.C. Wainwright also rated AKBA as Reiterated on August 06, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that AKBA could surge by 50.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.82% to reach $15.04/share. It started the day trading at $7.48 and traded between $7.06 and $7.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKBA’s 50-day SMA is 7.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.68. The stock has a high of $10.53 for the year while the low is $2.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.55%, as 6.78M PSX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.42% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 70.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Baupost Group LLC sold more AKBA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling -2,043,485 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,527,968 shares of AKBA, with a total valuation of $132,861,997. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AKBA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,367,779 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares by 16.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,737,120 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 947,559 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $51,067,370. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.