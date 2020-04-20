Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS), Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

The shares of Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oil States International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Neutral the OIS stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Cowen was of a view that OIS is Market Perform in its latest report on May 06, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that OIS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.14.

The shares of the company added by 12.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.24 while ending the day at $2.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -0.61% decline from the average session volume which is 1000000.0 shares. OIS had ended its last session trading at $2.24. Oil States International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 OIS 52-week low price stands at $1.52 while its 52-week high price is $21.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oil States International Inc. generated 8.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.18%. Oil States International Inc. has the potential to record -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.05% to reach $1.37/share. It started the day trading at $0.80 and traded between $0.7331 and $0.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCO’s 50-day SMA is 1.4119 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4653. The stock has a high of $5.51 for the year while the low is $0.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 89.31%, as 13.39M OIS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.90% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Pacific Investment Management Co…. bought more CCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Pacific Investment Management Co…. purchasing 28,395 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 105,012,016 shares of CCO, with a total valuation of $67,207,690. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,952,911 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mason Capital Management LLC increased its Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares by 19.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,167,956 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,801,198 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. which are valued at $14,827,492. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 406,423 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,805,791 shares and is now valued at $11,395,706. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.