Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

The shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $210 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on June 21, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $220. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on April 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 190. UBS was of a view that LH is Buy in its latest report on January 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that LH is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.56.

The shares of the company added by 7.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $141.32 while ending the day at $148.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a -31.79% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. LH had ended its last session trading at $138.53. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings currently has a market cap of $14.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.80, with a beta of 1.22. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LH 52-week low price stands at $98.02 while its 52-week high price is $196.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings generated 337.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.39%. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has the potential to record 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Even though the stock has been trading at $78.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.39% to reach $94.20/share. It started the day trading at $83.25 and traded between $80.52 and $82.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRMN’s 50-day SMA is 83.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.51. The stock has a high of $105.58 for the year while the low is $61.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.46%, as 2.42M LH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of Garmin Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.46, while the P/B ratio is 3.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GRMN shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 843,868 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,970,770 shares of GRMN, with a total valuation of $1,197,168,919. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GRMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $767,521,512 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Garmin Ltd. shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,222,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -39,553 shares of Garmin Ltd. which are valued at $466,448,645. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Garmin Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 427,875 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,144,569 shares and is now valued at $235,716,892. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Garmin Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.