Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

The shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $73 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equity Residential, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Buy the EQR stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 89. Goldman was of a view that EQR is Sell in its latest report on November 08, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that EQR is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 81.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $70.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.68.

The shares of the company added by 6.99% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $66.33 while ending the day at $69.79. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a 24.93% incline from the average session volume which is 2.38 million shares. EQR had ended its last session trading at $65.23. Equity Residential currently has a market cap of $26.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.41, with a beta of 0.74. EQR 52-week low price stands at $49.62 while its 52-week high price is $89.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.89%. Equity Residential has the potential to record 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is now rated as Outperform. BofA/Merrill also rated SCI as Resumed on September 30, 2016, with its price target of $32 suggesting that SCI could surge by 21.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.24% to reach $50.33/share. It started the day trading at $39.70 and traded between $38.40 and $39.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCI’s 50-day SMA is 43.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.70. The stock has a high of $52.89 for the year while the low is $34.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.33%, as 5.29M EQR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.01% of Service Corporation International shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.86, while the P/B ratio is 3.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SCI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 236,771 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,331,237 shares of SCI, with a total valuation of $638,714,679. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $587,661,345 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Service Corporation International shares by 3.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,203,251 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -426,007 shares of Service Corporation International which are valued at $438,159,147. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Service Corporation International shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 472,545 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,682,982 shares and is now valued at $300,481,426. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Service Corporation International stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.