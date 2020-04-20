Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR), Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

The shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Builders FirstSource Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Buy the BLDR stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on February 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. DA Davidson was of a view that BLDR is Buy in its latest report on February 05, 2020. The Benchmark Company thinks that BLDR is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.82.

The shares of the company added by 12.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.45 while ending the day at $14.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a 24.61% incline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. BLDR had ended its last session trading at $12.95. Builders FirstSource Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.54, with a beta of 2.13. Builders FirstSource Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BLDR 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $28.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Builders FirstSource Inc. generated 14.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.0%. Builders FirstSource Inc. has the potential to record 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.31% to reach $70.70/share. It started the day trading at $60.46 and traded between $58.24 and $60.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTV’s 50-day SMA is 62.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.46. The stock has a high of $89.48 for the year while the low is $37.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.61%, as 6.96M BLDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Fortive Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.26, while the P/B ratio is 2.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more FTV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -16.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -8,118,133 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,344,039 shares of FTV, with a total valuation of $2,281,777,512. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FTV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,197,342,083 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Fortive Corporation shares by 3.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,738,615 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 578,046 shares of Fortive Corporation which are valued at $1,034,184,162. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Fortive Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 70,383 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,814,504 shares and is now valued at $762,422,476. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Fortive Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.