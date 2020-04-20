Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

The shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BlackBerry Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the TD Securities set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Morgan Stanley was of a view that BB is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 25, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that BB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.81.

The shares of the company added by 6.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.11 while ending the day at $4.27. During the trading session, a total of 7.44 million shares were traded which represents a -9.47% decline from the average session volume which is 6.8 million shares. BB had ended its last session trading at $4.01. BlackBerry Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 BB 52-week low price stands at $2.70 while its 52-week high price is $9.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BlackBerry Limited generated 377.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. BlackBerry Limited has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on April 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.98% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.21 and traded between $2.00 and $2.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNPX’s 50-day SMA is 2.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.28. The stock has a high of $7.03 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.96%, as 1.31M BB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.18% of Genprex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 480.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 349.75% over the last six months.

Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile sold more GNPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,073,127 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Genprex Inc. shares by 192.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 200,709 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 132,121 shares of Genprex Inc. which are valued at $485,716. Following these latest developments, around 23.00% of Genprex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.