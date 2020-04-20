Mixed Analyst Attention: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

The shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Strong Buy the ZBH stock while also putting a $153 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $168. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on February 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 177. SunTrust was of a view that ZBH is Buy in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that ZBH is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 170.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $139.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.65.

The shares of the company added by 8.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $113.50 while ending the day at $118.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a -0.08% decline from the average session volume which is 1.9 million shares. ZBH had ended its last session trading at $109.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $24.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.77, with a beta of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ZBH 52-week low price stands at $74.37 while its 52-week high price is $161.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. generated 617.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.7%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. Wells Fargo also rated DGX as Initiated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that DGX could surge by 3.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $90.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.12% to reach $98.62/share. It started the day trading at $95.87 and traded between $92.73 and $95.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DGX’s 50-day SMA is 96.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 102.39. The stock has a high of $118.58 for the year while the low is $73.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.19%, as 5.98M ZBH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.56% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.57, while the P/B ratio is 2.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DGX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 125,179 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,160,742 shares of DGX, with a total valuation of $1,217,407,583. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DGX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $614,906,244 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares by 4.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,639,535 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 297,204 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated which are valued at $533,154,661. In the same vein, American Century Investment Manag… increased its Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 219,427 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,567,267 shares and is now valued at $447,051,540. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.