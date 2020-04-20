Mixed Analyst Attention: Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR), International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

The shares of Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $12 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vivint Solar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2019, to Buy the VSLR stock while also putting a $8.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. JMP Securities was of a view that VSLR is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on August 08, 2018. Guggenheim thinks that VSLR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.75.

The shares of the company added by 7.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.03 while ending the day at $5.42. During the trading session, a total of 2.3 million shares were traded which represents a 1.45% incline from the average session volume which is 2.33 million shares. VSLR had ended its last session trading at $5.05. Vivint Solar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VSLR 52-week low price stands at $3.17 while its 52-week high price is $12.99.

The Vivint Solar Inc. generated 166.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.45%. Vivint Solar Inc. has the potential to record -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.53% to reach $39.33/share. It started the day trading at $32.32 and traded between $31.06 and $31.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IP’s 50-day SMA is 35.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.01. The stock has a high of $47.64 for the year while the low is $26.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.50%, as 9.45M VSLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.41% of International Paper Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.36, while the P/B ratio is 1.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IP shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 7,240,478 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,193,836 shares of IP, with a total valuation of $1,438,014,115. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more IP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $772,735,445 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its International Paper Company shares by 3.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,288,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -851,680 shares of International Paper Company which are valued at $756,093,534. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its International Paper Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,163,036 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,844,627 shares and is now valued at $617,763,239. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of International Paper Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.