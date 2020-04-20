Mixed Analyst Attention: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU)

The shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $76 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TransUnion, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Outperform the TRU stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $100. Atlantic Equities was of a view that TRU is Neutral in its latest report on July 30, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that TRU is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 66.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.90.

The shares of the company added by 7.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $73.18 while ending the day at $76.18. During the trading session, a total of 3.43 million shares were traded which represents a -104.45% decline from the average session volume which is 1.68 million shares. TRU had ended its last session trading at $70.70. TransUnion currently has a market cap of $14.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 41.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.16, with a beta of 1.12. TransUnion debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 TRU 52-week low price stands at $52.50 while its 52-week high price is $101.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TransUnion generated 274.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.64%. TransUnion has the potential to record 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.82% to reach $16.96/share. It started the day trading at $8.10 and traded between $7.885 and $8.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FCAU’s 50-day SMA is 9.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.90. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $6.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -47.27%, as 10.19M TRU shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FCAU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -3,680,564 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 67,673,686 shares of FCAU, with a total valuation of $486,573,802. Harris Associates LP meanwhile sold more FCAU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $398,225,815 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares by 5.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,854,707 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,132,589 shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. which are valued at $250,605,343. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 376,457 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,015,520 shares and is now valued at $237,381,589.