Mixed Analyst Attention: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

The shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunrun Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Overweight the RUN stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on June 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Barclays was of a view that RUN is Overweight in its latest report on May 16, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that RUN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.73.

The shares of the company added by 6.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.34 while ending the day at $11.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a 42.53% incline from the average session volume which is 3.32 million shares. RUN had ended its last session trading at $11.11. Sunrun Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 59.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.66, with a beta of 1.11. Sunrun Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RUN 52-week low price stands at $7.84 while its 52-week high price is $23.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sunrun Inc. generated 363.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 220.0%. Sunrun Inc. has the potential to record 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Citigroup also rated HPE as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that HPE could surge by 24.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.18% to reach $12.86/share. It started the day trading at $9.80 and traded between $9.47 and $9.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPE’s 50-day SMA is 11.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.16. The stock has a high of $17.59 for the year while the low is $7.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 45.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -36.74%, as 28.81M RUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.24% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.96, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 230,767 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 127,029,643 shares of HPE, with a total valuation of $1,233,457,834. Dodge & Cox meanwhile sold more HPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,229,110,492 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares by 0.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 84,438,741 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -124,320 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company which are valued at $819,900,175. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 432,477 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 70,347,433 shares and is now valued at $683,073,574. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.