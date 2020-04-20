Mixed Analyst Attention: Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

The shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $25 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunoco LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Overweight the SUN stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on July 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Barclays was of a view that SUN is Equal Weight in its latest report on April 16, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that SUN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.33.

The shares of the company added by 7.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.28 while ending the day at $20.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -31.78% decline from the average session volume which is 798950.0 shares. SUN had ended its last session trading at $18.88. Sunoco LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SUN 52-week low price stands at $10.46 while its 52-week high price is $34.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunoco LP generated 21.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.67%. Sunoco LP has the potential to record 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.31% to reach $8.93/share. It started the day trading at $2.48 and traded between $2.28 and $2.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEIP’s 50-day SMA is 1.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.88. The stock has a high of $3.64 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 337.73%, as 2.57M SUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.62% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 41.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 41.52% over the last six months.

BVF Partners LP meanwhile bought more MEIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,607,498 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its MEI Pharma Inc. shares by 165.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,415,167 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,750,000 shares of MEI Pharma Inc. which are valued at $7,108,419. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of MEI Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.