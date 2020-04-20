Mixed Analyst Attention: Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT), The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The shares of Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Plantronics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on February 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. JP Morgan was of a view that PLT is Neutral in its latest report on December 05, 2019. Northland Capital thinks that PLT is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 156.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.19.

The shares of the company added by 10.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.00 while ending the day at $11.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a 3.79% incline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. PLT had ended its last session trading at $10.67. Plantronics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 PLT 52-week low price stands at $4.60 while its 52-week high price is $53.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Plantronics Inc. generated 156.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3733.33%. Plantronics Inc. has the potential to record 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. JP Morgan also rated MOS as Upgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that MOS could surge by 42.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.72% to reach $19.89/share. It started the day trading at $12.00 and traded between $11.35 and $11.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MOS’s 50-day SMA is 13.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.00. The stock has a high of $27.36 for the year while the low is $6.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.80%, as 12.49M PLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.64% of The Mosaic Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MOS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -393,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,825,381 shares of MOS, with a total valuation of $409,270,622. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more MOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $215,336,232 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its The Mosaic Company shares by 10.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 18,457,591 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,109,351 shares of The Mosaic Company which are valued at $199,711,135. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Mosaic Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 250,623 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,799,918 shares and is now valued at $192,595,113. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Mosaic Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.