Mixed Analyst Attention: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

The shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Buy the HBAN stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $15. UBS was of a view that HBAN is Neutral in its latest report on December 13, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that HBAN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.37.

The shares of the company added by 12.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.5278 while ending the day at $8.06. During the trading session, a total of 15.9 million shares were traded which represents a -10.62% decline from the average session volume which is 14.37 million shares. HBAN had ended its last session trading at $7.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated currently has a market cap of $8.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.30, with a beta of 1.51. HBAN 52-week low price stands at $6.82 while its 52-week high price is $15.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on May 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. BofA/Merrill also rated RDN as Reiterated on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that RDN could surge by 45.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.19% to reach $24.86/share. It started the day trading at $14.05 and traded between $13.23 and $13.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDN’s 50-day SMA is 18.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.65. The stock has a high of $26.32 for the year while the low is $9.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.15%, as 5.02M HBAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.87% of Radian Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.29, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RDN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -289,128 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,777,288 shares of RDN, with a total valuation of $243,165,880. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more RDN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $210,447,018 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Radian Group Inc. shares by 3.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,854,908 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 503,765 shares of Radian Group Inc. which are valued at $179,421,059. In the same vein, Putnam Investment Management LLC increased its Radian Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 109,266 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,140,265 shares and is now valued at $118,366,432. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Radian Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.