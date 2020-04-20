Mixed Analyst Attention: Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

The shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $38 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Huazhu Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. China Renaissance advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Buy the HTHT stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. CLSA was of a view that HTHT is Buy in its latest report on December 13, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that HTHT is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $248.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.66.

The shares of the company added by 7.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.5801 while ending the day at $31.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.98 million shares were traded which represents a -17.2% decline from the average session volume which is 2.54 million shares. HTHT had ended its last session trading at $28.87. Huazhu Group Limited currently has a market cap of $9.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.05, with a beta of 1.47. Huazhu Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HTHT 52-week low price stands at $25.01 while its 52-week high price is $45.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Huazhu Group Limited generated 622.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 83.33%. Huazhu Group Limited has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. H.C. Wainwright also rated CALA as Initiated on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that CALA could surge by 33.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.63% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $6.67 and traded between $6.27 and $6.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CALA’s 50-day SMA is 5.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.64. The stock has a high of $8.18 for the year while the low is $2.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.10%, as 1.73M HTHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.69% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 638.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 152.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BVF Partners LP bought more CALA shares, increasing its portfolio by 41.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BVF Partners LP purchasing 2,809,160 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,559,642 shares of CALA, with a total valuation of $42,444,810. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile bought more CALA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,126,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, Federated Global Investment Manag… decreased its Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,934,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 284 shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $30,789,624. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 133,638 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,295,383 shares and is now valued at $14,631,501. Following these latest developments, around 0.68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.