Mixed Analyst Attention: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS), The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $55 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Neutral the FBHS stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 59. Loop Capital was of a view that FBHS is Hold in its latest report on January 30, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that FBHS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.97.

The shares of the company added by 6.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $45.97 while ending the day at $46.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a 12.8% incline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. FBHS had ended its last session trading at $43.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.62, with a beta of 1.61. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 FBHS 52-week low price stands at $33.90 while its 52-week high price is $73.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. generated 387.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.0%. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has the potential to record 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $66. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated SO as Upgrade on January 17, 2020, with its price target of $71 suggesting that SO could surge by 8.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.89% to reach $62.71/share. It started the day trading at $57.85 and traded between $56.01 and $57.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SO’s 50-day SMA is 59.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.80. The stock has a high of $71.10 for the year while the low is $41.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.92%, as 14.58M FBHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.38% of The Southern Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.75, while the P/B ratio is 2.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -281,822 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 88,542,728 shares of SO, with a total valuation of $4,793,703,294. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,232,755,543 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Southern Company shares by 5.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 57,215,014 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,944,110 shares of The Southern Company which are valued at $3,097,620,858. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its The Southern Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 989,802 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 34,757,186 shares and is now valued at $1,881,754,050. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Southern Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.