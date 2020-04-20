Mixed Analyst Attention: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

The shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $33 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ConocoPhillips, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Outperform the COP stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by CapitalOne in its report released on February 11, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Scotiabank was of a view that COP is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that COP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 15, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.75.

The shares of the company added by 13.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $31.85 while ending the day at $35.26. During the trading session, a total of 12.97 million shares were traded which represents a -16.13% decline from the average session volume which is 11.17 million shares. COP had ended its last session trading at $31.07. ConocoPhillips debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 COP 52-week low price stands at $20.84 while its 52-week high price is $67.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ConocoPhillips generated 5.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.58%. ConocoPhillips has the potential to record -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $1.44 and traded between $1.23 and $1.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PULM’s 50-day SMA is 1.3833 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0625. The stock has a high of $2.04 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.44%, as 1.07M COP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.54% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 765.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 76.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Empery Asset Management LP bought more PULM shares, increasing its portfolio by 70.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Empery Asset Management LP purchasing 401,043 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 969,871 shares of PULM, with a total valuation of $979,570. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile sold more PULM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $451,216 worth of shares.