Mixed Analyst Attention: ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI), Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

The shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ANGI Homeservices Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2020, to Buy the ANGI stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on October 01, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on September 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.50. Wedbush was of a view that ANGI is Neutral in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Needham thinks that ANGI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.93.

The shares of the company added by 6.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.62 while ending the day at $5.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a 21.05% incline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. ANGI had ended its last session trading at $5.49. ANGI Homeservices Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 ANGI 52-week low price stands at $4.10 while its 52-week high price is $18.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ANGI Homeservices Inc. generated 390.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.07% to reach $19.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.20 and traded between $15.55 and $15.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DOC’s 50-day SMA is 17.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.84. The stock has a high of $20.78 for the year while the low is $11.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.32%, as 3.94M ANGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.96% of Physicians Realty Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.51, while the P/B ratio is 1.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DOC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 154,502 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,960,091 shares of DOC, with a total valuation of $375,823,669. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DOC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $211,514,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Physicians Realty Trust shares by 0.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,197,618 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 39,825 shares of Physicians Realty Trust which are valued at $100,334,795. In the same vein, Brookfield Public Securities Grou… increased its Physicians Realty Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,714,286 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,296,089 shares and is now valued at $87,767,481. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Physicians Realty Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.