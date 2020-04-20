Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

The shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by Laidlaw in its report released on April 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Raymond James was of a view that ZIOP is Outperform in its latest report on November 15, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that ZIOP is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.90.

The shares of the company added by 8.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.715 while ending the day at $2.89. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a 35.03% incline from the average session volume which is 2.3 million shares. ZIOP had ended its last session trading at $2.67. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.40 ZIOP 52-week low price stands at $1.79 while its 52-week high price is $7.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. generated 79.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is now rated as Neutral. Raymond James also rated FSLR as Upgrade on February 24, 2020, with its price target of $65 suggesting that FSLR could surge by 25.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.11% to reach $56.77/share. It started the day trading at $42.40 and traded between $41.1801 and $42.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSLR’s 50-day SMA is 42.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.46. The stock has a high of $69.24 for the year while the low is $28.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.19%, as 11.13M ZIOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.92% of First Solar Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FSLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 41,254 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,972,761 shares of FSLR, with a total valuation of $251,437,762. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FSLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $251,166,915 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its First Solar Inc. shares by 1.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,601,969 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -59,108 shares of First Solar Inc. which are valued at $165,947,002. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP decreased its First Solar Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 23,845 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,189,232 shares and is now valued at $115,003,706. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of First Solar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.