Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)

The shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 09, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $19 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vericel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2018. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $14. Leerink Partners was of a view that VCEL is Outperform in its latest report on April 04, 2018. Needham thinks that VCEL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.37.

The shares of the company added by 15.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.42 while ending the day at $12.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -71.11% decline from the average session volume which is 707490.0 shares. VCEL had ended its last session trading at $11.02. Vericel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.30 VCEL 52-week low price stands at $6.78 while its 52-week high price is $19.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vericel Corporation generated 26.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 135.0%. Vericel Corporation has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Alliance Global Partners also rated SVM as Downgrade on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $4.35 suggesting that SVM could surge by 4.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.71% to reach $3.52/share. It started the day trading at $3.58 and traded between $3.33 and $3.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SVM’s 50-day SMA is 3.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.14. The stock has a high of $5.93 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.16%, as 2.49M VCEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.09, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.99% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.