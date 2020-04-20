Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)

The shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2015, to Buy the NEPT stock while also putting a $5 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 114.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.59.

The shares of the company added by 10.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.85 while ending the day at $2.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a -25.98% decline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. NEPT had ended its last session trading at $1.87. NEPT 52-week low price stands at $0.96 while its 52-week high price is $6.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. generated 15.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has the potential to record -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Bernstein also rated DISH as Upgrade on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $34 suggesting that DISH could surge by 44.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.55% to reach $40.24/share. It started the day trading at $22.66 and traded between $21.63 and $22.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DISH’s 50-day SMA is 27.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.47. The stock has a high of $44.48 for the year while the low is $17.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.51%, as 9.71M NEPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.99% of DISH Network Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.66, while the P/B ratio is 0.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more DISH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -257,003 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,281,228 shares of DISH, with a total valuation of $585,331,748. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DISH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $528,714,590 worth of shares.

Similarly, King Street Capital Management LP decreased its DISH Network Corporation shares by 0.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,963,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -51,181 shares of DISH Network Corporation which are valued at $259,148,361. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its DISH Network Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,054,646 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,274,552 shares and is now valued at $245,368,294. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of DISH Network Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.