Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

The shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LATAM Airlines Group S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. HSBC Securities was of a view that LTM is Hold in its latest report on February 25, 2020. Itau BBA thinks that LTM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.66.

The shares of the company added by 7.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.55 while ending the day at $3.69. During the trading session, a total of 2.09 million shares were traded which represents a -31.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. LTM had ended its last session trading at $3.44. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. currently has a market cap of $2.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.27, with a beta of 2.06. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LTM 52-week low price stands at $1.75 while its 52-week high price is $12.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LATAM Airlines Group S.A. generated 1.07 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 127.03%. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has the potential to record -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is now rated as Sell. Goldman also rated XYL as Downgrade on April 08, 2020, with its price target of $56 suggesting that XYL could down by -0.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.52% to reach $69.53/share. It started the day trading at $70.09 and traded between $68.35 and $69.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XYL’s 50-day SMA is 74.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.62. The stock has a high of $89.34 for the year while the low is $54.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.27%, as 4.18M LTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of Xylem Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.45, while the P/B ratio is 4.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more XYL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 70,853 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,287,526 shares of XYL, with a total valuation of $1,256,196,568. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more XYL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $677,869,458 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Xylem Inc. shares by 0.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,095,725 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 30,017 shares of Xylem Inc. which are valued at $592,404,569. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Xylem Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,528 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,212,334 shares and is now valued at $534,869,313. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Xylem Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.