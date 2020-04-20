Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS), BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

The shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Longbow in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Longbow wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HD Supply Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Buy the HDS stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. Barclays was of a view that HDS is Equal Weight in its latest report on September 26, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that HDS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.22.

The shares of the company added by 6.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $28.93 while ending the day at $29.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a 30.84% incline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. HDS had ended its last session trading at $28.00. HD Supply Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HDS 52-week low price stands at $21.69 while its 52-week high price is $47.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HD Supply Holdings Inc. generated 34.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.25%. HD Supply Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.88% to reach $33.09/share. It started the day trading at $33.06 and traded between $32.55 and $32.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBL’s 50-day SMA is 34.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.27. The stock has a high of $51.87 for the year while the low is $23.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -47.79%, as 1.80M HDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.17% of BHP Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.84, while the P/B ratio is 1.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Arrowstreet Capital LP bought more BBL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Arrowstreet Capital LP purchasing 59,304 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,178,341 shares of BBL, with a total valuation of $217,790,866. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more BBL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $178,756,939 worth of shares.

Similarly, Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its BHP Group shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,801,125 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,809 shares of BHP Group which are valued at $145,666,133. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its BHP Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 193,518 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,542,134 shares and is now valued at $46,788,346. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of BHP Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.