Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP), Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

The shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First BanCorp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 21, 2017. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 08, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Piper Jaffray was of a view that FBP is Overweight in its latest report on April 08, 2016. Guggenheim thinks that FBP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.31.

The shares of the company added by 7.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.20 while ending the day at $5.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.75 million shares were traded which represents a 19.6% incline from the average session volume which is 2.18 million shares. FBP had ended its last session trading at $5.02. First BanCorp. currently has a market cap of $1.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.36, with a beta of 1.59. FBP 52-week low price stands at $3.50 while its 52-week high price is $11.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.53%. First BanCorp. has the potential to record 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. UBS also rated GEL as Downgrade on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that GEL could surge by 49.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.88% to reach $10.14/share. It started the day trading at $5.21 and traded between $4.81 and $5.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GEL’s 50-day SMA is 8.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.73. The stock has a high of $23.84 for the year while the low is $2.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.14%, as 5.16M FBP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.82% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.48% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Genesis Energy L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.