Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

The shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $75 price target. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Darden Restaurants Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $65. Goldman was of a view that DRI is Neutral in its latest report on March 20, 2020. Cowen thinks that DRI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 103.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $69.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.07.

The shares of the company added by 9.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $60.34 while ending the day at $63.35. During the trading session, a total of 4.03 million shares were traded which represents a -22.16% decline from the average session volume which is 3.3 million shares. DRI had ended its last session trading at $57.98. Darden Restaurants Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DRI 52-week low price stands at $26.15 while its 52-week high price is $128.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Darden Restaurants Inc. generated 321.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.37%. Darden Restaurants Inc. has the potential to record 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $1.62 and traded between $1.54 and $1.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OGI's 50-day SMA is 1.9867 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3687. The stock has a high of $8.44 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.24%, as 9.08M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.26% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 4.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.78% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.15% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.