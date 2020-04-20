Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI), First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

The shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CVR Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Underperform the CVI stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Credit Suisse was of a view that CVI is Neutral in its latest report on January 03, 2020. Tudor Pickering thinks that CVI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.86.

The shares of the company added by 13.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.43 while ending the day at $18.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a -10.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. CVI had ended its last session trading at $16.17. CVR Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CVI 52-week low price stands at $13.81 while its 52-week high price is $55.52.

The CVR Energy Inc. generated 652.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.93%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is now rated as Neutral. Compass Point also rated FHB as Downgrade on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that FHB could surge by 13.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.36% to reach $18.92/share. It started the day trading at $16.53 and traded between $16.03 and $16.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FHB’s 50-day SMA is 21.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.81. The stock has a high of $31.25 for the year while the low is $14.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.58%, as 3.00M CVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of First Hawaiian Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.69, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FHB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -146,878 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,541,242 shares of FHB, with a total valuation of $207,306,730. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more FHB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $140,674,399 worth of shares.

Similarly, American Century Investment Manag… increased its First Hawaiian Inc. shares by 7.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,845,252 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 519,991 shares of First Hawaiian Inc. which are valued at $129,682,016. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its First Hawaiian Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 276,863 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,391,180 shares and is now valued at $105,646,205. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of First Hawaiian Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.