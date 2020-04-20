Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

The shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $83 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Celanese Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Buy the CE stock while also putting a $95 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. Citigroup was of a view that CE is Buy in its latest report on March 25, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that CE is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.42.

The shares of the company added by 8.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $74.54 while ending the day at $78.16. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a 5.75% incline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. CE had ended its last session trading at $72.26. Celanese Corporation currently has a market cap of $9.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.82, with a beta of 1.32. Celanese Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CE 52-week low price stands at $52.70 while its 52-week high price is $128.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Celanese Corporation generated 463.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.66%. Celanese Corporation has the potential to record 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.96% to reach $1.28/share. It started the day trading at $1.49 and traded between $1.44 and $1.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYG’s 50-day SMA is 2.0660 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6550. The stock has a high of $3.58 for the year while the low is $1.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2325931.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -65.02%, as 813,611 CE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.01% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cambiar Investors LLC sold more LYG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cambiar Investors LLC selling -2,290,084 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,071,706 shares of LYG, with a total valuation of $49,938,276. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile sold more LYG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,050,091 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Lloyds Banking Group plc shares by 5.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,540,572 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,191,558 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc which are valued at $32,526,264. Following these latest developments, around 81.30% of Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.