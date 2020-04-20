Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

The shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Consumer Edge Research in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $20 price target. Consumer Edge Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avis Budget Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on February 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Northcoast was of a view that CAR is Buy in its latest report on July 30, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that CAR is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 26, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $24.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.03.

The shares of the company added by 8.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.11 while ending the day at $14.03. During the trading session, a total of 4.57 million shares were traded which represents a -21.24% decline from the average session volume which is 3.77 million shares. CAR had ended its last session trading at $12.89. Avis Budget Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.98, with a beta of 2.24. Avis Budget Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CAR 52-week low price stands at $6.35 while its 52-week high price is $52.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Avis Budget Group Inc. generated 686.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 206.85%. Avis Budget Group Inc. has the potential to record -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.20% to reach $41.27/share. It started the day trading at $27.14 and traded between $26.05 and $26.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLPI’s 50-day SMA is 35.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.29. The stock has a high of $50.99 for the year while the low is $13.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -51.10%, as 1.54M CAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.76% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.61, while the P/B ratio is 2.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GLPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 368,070 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,691,993 shares of GLPI, with a total valuation of $822,765,126. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more GLPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $393,127,866 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,862,391 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -24,906 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. which are valued at $300,996,855. In the same vein, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 565,227 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,260,813 shares and is now valued at $256,617,128. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.