Is There A Value in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) And Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

The shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Western Alliance Bancorporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2018, to Outperform the WAL stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on June 18, 2018. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $69. Stephens was of a view that WAL is Overweight in its latest report on January 17, 2018. Barclays thinks that WAL is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 69.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $38.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.56.

The shares of the company added by 11.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.33 while ending the day at $30.99. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a -88.29% decline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. WAL had ended its last session trading at $27.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a market cap of $3.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.80, with a beta of 1.77. WAL 52-week low price stands at $20.90 while its 52-week high price is $58.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -43.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation has the potential to record 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $250. Deutsche Bank also rated ADSK as Upgrade on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $230 suggesting that ADSK could surge by 12.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $171.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.81% to reach $207.10/share. It started the day trading at $182.00 and traded between $173.97 and $180.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADSK's 50-day SMA is 172.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 166.32. The stock has a high of $211.58 for the year while the low is $125.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.83%, as 3.88M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.79% of Autodesk Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ADSK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 97,759 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,123,566 shares of ADSK, with a total valuation of $2,672,988,653. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more ADSK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,147,734,787 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Autodesk Inc. shares by 2.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,491,718 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 306,710 shares of Autodesk Inc. which are valued at $1,793,857,180. In the same vein, Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP increased its Autodesk Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 333,254 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,021,344 shares and is now valued at $1,720,431,798. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Autodesk Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.