Is There A Value in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) And Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

The shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on August 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51.50. Morgan Stanley was of a view that SRC is Overweight in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that SRC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.36.

The shares of the company added by 8.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.15 while ending the day at $26.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -28.87% decline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. SRC had ended its last session trading at $24.70. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.39, with a beta of 1.05. SRC 52-week low price stands at $18.37 while its 52-week high price is $54.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.16%. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has the potential to record 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. SVB Leerink also rated ARWR as Upgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that ARWR could surge by 41.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.94% to reach $62.22/share. It started the day trading at $36.64 and traded between $35.0901 and $36.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARWR’s 50-day SMA is 32.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.49. The stock has a high of $73.72 for the year while the low is $17.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.29%, as 7.67M SRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.76% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 67.94, while the P/B ratio is 7.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ARWR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -19.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -2,720,762 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,277,750 shares of ARWR, with a total valuation of $324,460,868. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ARWR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $276,025,220 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 15.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,124,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -760,166 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $118,661,002. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,021,010 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,020,120 shares and is now valued at $86,888,852. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.