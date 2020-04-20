Is There A Value in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) And SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

The shares of Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Leidos Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 03, 2020, to Overweight the LDOS stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. Wells Fargo was of a view that LDOS is Equal Weight in its latest report on January 09, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that LDOS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.21.

The shares of the company added by 6.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $94.26 while ending the day at $99.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a -20.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. LDOS had ended its last session trading at $92.85. Leidos Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.22, with a beta of 1.18. LDOS 52-week low price stands at $64.76 while its 52-week high price is $125.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Leidos Holdings Inc. generated 668.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.17%. Leidos Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.24% to reach $18.93/share. It started the day trading at $17.19 and traded between $16.46 and $16.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWI’s 50-day SMA is 16.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.00. The stock has a high of $21.66 for the year while the low is $11.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.49%, as 6.47M LDOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.37% of SolarWinds Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 287.80, while the P/B ratio is 1.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 857.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more SWI shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 646,115 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,647,755 shares of SWI, with a total valuation of $119,840,321. Fairview Capital Investment Manag… meanwhile sold more SWI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $92,611,815 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its SolarWinds Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,248,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of SolarWinds Corporation which are valued at $82,244,512. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its SolarWinds Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 227,566 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,497,814 shares and is now valued at $70,480,745. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of SolarWinds Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.